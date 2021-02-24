Just In
How To Retrieve Your Lost Aadhaar Card In Few Seconds
Aadhaar card is really important for every citizen. It is a biometric document that has all your details and now it has become the most needed document as it is useful in almost everything like filing an income tax return, new PAN card, for the passport, opening a bank account, LPG Subsidy, Jan Dhan Yohan, and more.
However, in case you lost or misplaced or forget the number of your Aadhaar card, then the UIDAI website will allow you to get the details back in a few seconds. Most of the services are already available online if your mobile number and email are registered with your Aadhaar card number. But, you have to follow these steps to get back your lost Aadhaar card.
Here's Some Steps For The Aadhaar Card
Step 1: Open the UIDAI website, then you'll find several options and out of which, you need to click on the My Aadhaar option on the same website. Now, you have to click on the Retrieve lost option and you will be redirected towards the new page to type your details.
Step 2: You need to type your Aadhaar card number along with the enrollment number (the number was given to you when you enrolled your details like name along with mobile number).
Step 3: Then, you have to type the CAPTCHA given to you in the below sections. After entering the CAPTCHA, you will get an OTP and now you need to enter that OTP on your registered number. Then, you have to use the mAADHAAR application.
Step 4: You have to enter your details and now have to pay Rs. 50 via the UIDAI website. After that, you can apply for a hard copy of the Aadhaar card. Then, you will get the copy in 15 days. Notably, these steps or procedures will allow you to get back your Aadhaar card.
