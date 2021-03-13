Just In
How To Save Airtel Xstream Fiber Installation Charge Of Rs. 1,000
Airtel Xstream Fiber, which is serving is more than three million customers, is increasing its subscriber base every quarter due to its reach and offers. Notably, all broadband players have launched new packs to increase their average revenue per user to retain users for a longer period.
Besides, these internet companies have launched discounts on plans, especially on long-term ones, and removed installation charges. Similarly, Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched a new offer, where users can choose packs without any installation charges. However, to get this offer, users should follow a simple process.
Check All The Steps to Save Airtel Xstream Fiber Installation Charges
The Airtel Xstream Fiber services are priced between Rs. 499 and Rs. 3,999. These broadband plans are available for one month, three months, six months, 12 months' period, and to save the installation charges, users should choose long terms plans like three months, six months, and yearly plans.
Besides, Airtel said that if any customer opts for a six months or a yearly plan, then they will also get a 7.5 percent and 15 percent discount. Furthermore, Airtel said that plans of Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs. 3,999 come with a set-top box (STB), where users have to extra Rs. 1,500 as a security deposit. However, if a customer doesn't want to use the STB, then Airtel will refund Rs. 1,500. However, in case if anyone wants to return the same before 12 months, then the security deposit will not be provided.
How To Choose Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans
Check the company's website https://www.airtel.in/broadband/feasibility/ and click on the plan you want to use. After that, users have to enter installation charges and write a name, mobile number, city, click on multi-storey building (4 or more floors), and tap on the submit button.
List Of All Cities Where Airtel Xstream Fiber Is Available
It is worth noting that Airtel is offering its internet services in cities like Ahmedabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Cochin, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Hisar, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Agra, and many more.
