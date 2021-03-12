Excitel Vs Airtel Vs BSNL Vs Reliance Jio Premium Broadband Plans: Which One's The Best For You? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Broadband players have made huge profits due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even brands like Excitel have also managed to attract several customers to their platform. The company has launched several plans for under the affordable segment to increase its subscribers during the same time. Recently, Exicitel has also joined hands with four OTT players to offer content services. On the other hand, established brands like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream have brought packs under Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000. So, we are listing all internet plans that come under Rs. 1,000.

Excitel Broadband Plan Under Rs. 1,000

The company has launched a new plan of Rs. 752 that offers 300 Mbps speed, Zee5, Voot, Eros, ShemrooMe, and fiber routers for one month. However, if anyone is looking for the same plan for three months, then the user has to shell out Rs. 2,256.

Airtel Broadband Plan Rs. 1,000

Airtel is also leading the segment as it is offering three plans under the same segment. The plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, and Rs. 999. Airtel is offering unlimited calling, Amazon Prime, Zee5 subscription, and Xstream box benefits with this pack. It includes 40 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed.

BSNL Broadband Plan Of Rs. 999 Per month

This plan is offering 200 Mbps speed until 3.3 TB data; however, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan also ships Disney+ Hotstar and Yupp TV benefits. Alongside, you'll get ZEE5, SonyLIV, and Voot. The company also allows you to install the Yupp TV app from App Store and Google Play store. In addition, this facility is available on the FireTV platform.

Reliance Jio Broadband Plan Under Rs. 1000

Reliance Jio is offering several plans under the same segment. These packs are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999. The most premium plan of Rs. 999 ships unlimited calling, 150 Mbps speed, and 14 OTT applications worth Rs. 1,000, while the other two packs are not providing any OTT benefits. It seems Reliance Jio Rs. 999 pack is good enough to fulfil all your needs.

