Excitel Partners With Four OTT Players To Attract New Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

Excitel has joined hands with four OTT players to offer multimedia benefits to its users. This new development comes soon after Excitel launched a plan of Rs. 499 per month with 300 Mbps speed for 12 months. Now, the company has launched a new offer to woo new customers towards its platform.

The company has roped in ShemarooMe, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, and Eros Now. These OTT platforms are free and will be available for 90 days, even if a customer chooses the 300 Mbps plan. However, the company said that every plan has a different validity and the OTT pack.

Excitel Plans With OTT Subscriptions: Details

Notably, Excitel Broadband services are offering ZEE5 Premium, Eros Now, and Voot Select platforms with Rs. 350 plan (the first three platforms will cost you Rs. 99 per month, whereas the ShemarooMe application costs you Rs.49 per month). These subscriptions will be valid for three months.

How To Get OTT Services From Excitel Broadband Plans: Details

After activating the 300 Mbps plan, you will get a message from the company within 24 hours. After that, you have to log in and write your details like your mobile number. Then, you will get another message from the company, which says that your services are activated and you can watch all OTT apps; however, you have to download the app and write your mobile number again.

Why OTT Players Are Famous In India

It is worth noting that Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and others have become very popular because of low data prices, and affordable 4G smartphones in the country. Besides, several companies have launched smart televisions under the same range that's why the adoption of these OTT platforms is increasing and is expected to grow further in the coming days as people are maintaining social distance.

Best Mobiles in India