Excitel Offering Free Internet Services To Its New Customers: Report

Following the footsteps of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), private internet service provider Excitel has come up with new plans. In addition, the company has announced that it is offering one month of free services to its new customers.

"We are currently delivering 600 Gigabits of data over a massive fiber network of 20,000 km including our partners' networks. Our network can accommodate twice the load as it is. So we are ready for the increased demand," Vivek Raina, CEO, and Co-Founder, Excitel, was quoted Economic Times. "We are totally committed to being on fiber only, so we are seeing this surge of 2-3X these days," he said.

Currently, the company is offering its services in eight cities i.e Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and more. But, it is planning to expand its services to 100 cities. "And our services are fiber-based and absolutely affordable for the common resident of Bharat," Raina added.

Excitel New Broadband Plans: Details

Apart from offering free services, the company has introduced many plans for its users. The first plan in this list is Reeltime festive bonanza plan, which is valid nine-month. The plan is priced at Rs. 4,299 and provides speed up to 50 Mbps. The internet service provider has also revised the Fiber festive bonanza plan and now it offers 100 Mbps speed for nine months.

Besides, the company is offering Fiber 6+3 300 4236.5 plan, which offers 300 Mbps speed for four months at Rs. 2,999. Then, there is a plan for budget-oriented customers in Delhi NCR, where the company is providing Fiber 1 + 1 50 508 plan, which is valid in Delhi NCR for two months at Rs. 499 and now it is shipping 50 Mbps speed. BSNL has announced that it will offer 5GB data per day to its users. The telco has announced this plan under its work from the home initiative.

