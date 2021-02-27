How To Search Vodafone Idea Tariff Plans By Region How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is trying its level best to offer good services to its customers in all 22 circles. The telecom operator is providing all benefits like Reliance Jio and Airtel. From prepaid plans to international data vouchers almost everything users are getting with other private players. Besides, users are getting a special benefit with a Vi subscription, where they are allowed to search prepaid packs by region. But still, if you are looking for all steps that offer or allow you to check the packs via the region, then you should go through this article once.

Here Are Some Steps That Allows You Check The Pack

Step 1: You need to visit the Vi website and tap on the hamburger icon, which you'll find on the right side of the display.

Step 2: Now, you have to open the prepaid recharge option and you'll see the list of all plans that are available in different regions.

Step 3: Tap on the link, which is written on the circle name and now you will redirect towards the menu, which will have the name of all 22 circles.

Step 4: Click on the region name from the menu. After that, you are allowed to check the exact details like messages, calling benefits, data benefits, and many more.

Any Other Way To Check The Vi Plans Regional Wise

At present, Vi enables you to select the packs' specific region wise and you can check the list of all available packs. But, this feature is limited to the company's website, which means this facility is not available on the Vi application.

Why Telecom Operators Launched Different Plans For Different Regions

This means that all telecom operators have different plans in all regions, which are specially designed after a lot of consideration as different people and places have different needs.

