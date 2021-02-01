How To Stop Customer Care Calls In Vodafone How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that TRAI has issued several norms for spam calls and messages, people are still facing issues. All telecom operators have launched dozens of initiatives to stop spam calls and messages from telemarketers. They have launched a facility called Do Not Disturb (DND); however, you have to register yourself first to get those services.

DND services allow to you stop all spam calls and messages from telemarketers. But, to avail of these services users have to follow all steps as all operators have different steps. In that case, we are listing all steps that allow you to use DND services on Vi (Vodafone-Idea).

You need to visit and check the company's website https://www.myvi.in/dnd. Then write your mobile number and tap on the send OTP number. You have to write that OTP and tap on the verify option. Additionally, the company allows you to check the DND history, and to get those services, users need to check https://pref.vilpower.in/vodafone/ and write their mobile number along with the OTP number and you have click on the login option.

How Can A User Register Their Preferences

In addition, Vi announced that users can register themselves to fully block and partially block the services. The telecom company also allows you to send message to 1909 (which is toll-free) or by calling 1909 (which is again a toll-free number). Furthermore, users are allowed to use the DND option via its application, and TRAI app 2.0; but it might take to activate the services. Furthermore, the company allows you to check the exact status of the DND option.

