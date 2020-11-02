How To Take Screenshot On OnePlus Nord How To oi-Priyanka Dua

OnePlus has recently launched its most affordable smartphone series in the country. The OnePlus Nord is available on Amazon and the company's website in three variants, such as 6GB +64GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

The smartphone is available in three colours, i.e. Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash. The OnePlus runs Android 10 and comes with a 6.44-inch full HD display along with a 1080 x 2,400 resolutions. The smartphone has 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary sensor, 2MP macro shooter, and 5MP depth shooter at the back. It also has a 32MP primary and 8MP secondary camera at the front.

If we talk about the design, its power button is placed on the right side, whereas you'll find the volume rocker on the left side of the smartphone, and to click the screenshot on the OnePlus Nord of you need to follow these methods.

Step 1: You need to go to that screen to capture the screenshot.

Step 2: You need to press the volume down and the power buttons simultaneously to click the screenshot.

Step 3: The image will be stored in the gallery of your smartphone.

How To Take A Screenshot via Google Assistant And Fingers

To take a screenshot via Google Assistant, you just need to say Ok Google and take a screenshot. On the other hand, to take a screenshot through fingers, you need to swipe three fingers down.

How To Take Screenshot Through Other Apps

In addition, you can take a screenshot via downloading and installing the application like Screenshot Pro, Screenshot touch, Screen Master, Private Screenshots, and more. All these applications will explain to you to take a screenshot and how to save the picture.

