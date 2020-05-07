How To Upgrade Your 3G Airtel SIM Into 4G Sitting At Home How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is shutting down its 3G business in the country. The operator has already phased out 3G networks in Kolkata, and now it is planning to shut down the network in six or seven circles by the end of September. In fact, by the end of this financial year operator will shut down its 3G network from all 22 circles.

"This has worked very well in Kolkata. Now we will do this process across India. By September, we will shut down six to seven circles, and by March, the entire 3G network pan-India will shut down," Bharti Airtel chief executive Gopal Vittal said earlier.

So, if you are a 3G customer and planning to upgrade your SIM into a 4G network as the operator is shutting down the business. So, you should follow these steps. Notably, the operator has also made the process easier, where you can request for the new SIM at your place. This procedure allows you to get a new connection to your doorstep within seven days.

Here Are Some Steps To Get The 4G SIM At Your Doorstep

Step 1: First, you need to go and check the Airtel website.

Step 2: Then, you have to enter your SIM delivery details along with a request.

Step 3: Then, you have to wait for 48 to 72 hours to get the new SIM at your home.

Step 4: After getting a SIM, you have to send a message from your 4G SIM.

Step 5: You have to write your 20 digit SIM number and send it on 121. It is worth mentioning that the SIM number is different from the mobile number, and you will find it on the backside of the SIM.

Step 6: After that, you'll get a confirmation message from Airtel, then, you have to write 1 and send it back to the same number.

Step 7: This procedure will take some time or hours, and then the services of a new 4G SIM will start.

But still, is you are facing any issue with the new SIM or networks, you have to visit the Airtel store. Besides, the telco allows you to resolve your issues by calling its customer care services.

