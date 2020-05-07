ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Upgrade Your 3G Airtel SIM Into 4G Sitting At Home

    By
    |

    Airtel is shutting down its 3G business in the country. The operator has already phased out 3G networks in Kolkata, and now it is planning to shut down the network in six or seven circles by the end of September. In fact, by the end of this financial year operator will shut down its 3G network from all 22 circles.

    How To Upgrade Your 3G Airtel SIM Into 4G Sitting At Home

     

    "This has worked very well in Kolkata. Now we will do this process across India. By September, we will shut down six to seven circles, and by March, the entire 3G network pan-India will shut down," Bharti Airtel chief executive Gopal Vittal said earlier.

    So, if you are a 3G customer and planning to upgrade your SIM into a 4G network as the operator is shutting down the business. So, you should follow these steps. Notably, the operator has also made the process easier, where you can request for the new SIM at your place. This procedure allows you to get a new connection to your doorstep within seven days.

    Here Are Some Steps To Get The 4G SIM At Your Doorstep

    Step 1: First, you need to go and check the Airtel website.

    Step 2: Then, you have to enter your SIM delivery details along with a request.

    Step 3: Then, you have to wait for 48 to 72 hours to get the new SIM at your home.

    Step 4: After getting a SIM, you have to send a message from your 4G SIM.

    Step 5: You have to write your 20 digit SIM number and send it on 121. It is worth mentioning that the SIM number is different from the mobile number, and you will find it on the backside of the SIM.

    Step 6: After that, you'll get a confirmation message from Airtel, then, you have to write 1 and send it back to the same number.

     

    Step 7: This procedure will take some time or hours, and then the services of a new 4G SIM will start.

    But still, is you are facing any issue with the new SIM or networks, you have to visit the Airtel store. Besides, the telco allows you to resolve your issues by calling its customer care services.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X