ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Offering Premium Content From Zee5 For Free

    By
    |

    Airtel has announced the launch of a new offer for its customers. The company has partnered with Zee5 to launch its Airtel-Zee5 Summer Bonanza offer. The newly launched offer is also applicable to all broadband and postpaid customers. Users can get this benefit by activating the Airtel Thanks application.

    Airtel Offering Premium Content From Zee5 For Free

     

    Under this offer, users need to perform a recharge of Rs. 149 and above to avail the benefit. The offer will be available from May 4, 2020, to July 12, 2020, This is the second time that Airtel has joined hands with Zee5. Earlier, Airtel launched the Platinum offer for its customers.

    Airtel Relaunches Its Thanks Application

    It is worth mentioning that Airtel relaunched its Thanks app, which has been divided into three parts, such as Silver, Gold, and Platinium. If we talk about the benefits, Airtel Silver plan is offering basic content from Wynk and Airtel TV.

    It also includes financial services. With Gold, a user gets access from premium content and financial services, while Platinum service, users will get access to VIP services, i.e device protection, and e-books.

    "AirtelThanks covers rewards from premium content, to music, e-books, financial services, VIP service, and host of partner Brands access. For example, with Amazon Prime, we are now bringing to the market a first of its kind, pre-paid recharge which has Amazon Prime membership built into it," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

    Airtel has also tied up with Amazon Prime, where it is offering content from the latter's platform. Notably, the operators are losing a lot of money due to competition. So, now they have adopted a new strategy to increase their subscriber base and to increase their revenue.

    Apart from that, Airtel has revealed that it is now offering its Xstream box to One Airtel subscribers. These subscribers get all services such as Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband services, postpaid mobile services, DTH, and landline. Besides, the company is offering free installation and complimentary Wi-Fi router with the One Airtel Plans.

     

    Meanwhile, JioFiber has joined hands with Amazon Prime. The company is now offering Amazon Prime to its set-top box customers. However, the partnership is only limited to Amazon Prime, there is no Netflix on the list. This means users will not get Netflix access.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X