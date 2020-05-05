Airtel Offering Premium Content From Zee5 For Free News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced the launch of a new offer for its customers. The company has partnered with Zee5 to launch its Airtel-Zee5 Summer Bonanza offer. The newly launched offer is also applicable to all broadband and postpaid customers. Users can get this benefit by activating the Airtel Thanks application.

Under this offer, users need to perform a recharge of Rs. 149 and above to avail the benefit. The offer will be available from May 4, 2020, to July 12, 2020, This is the second time that Airtel has joined hands with Zee5. Earlier, Airtel launched the Platinum offer for its customers.

Airtel Relaunches Its Thanks Application

It is worth mentioning that Airtel relaunched its Thanks app, which has been divided into three parts, such as Silver, Gold, and Platinium. If we talk about the benefits, Airtel Silver plan is offering basic content from Wynk and Airtel TV.

It also includes financial services. With Gold, a user gets access from premium content and financial services, while Platinum service, users will get access to VIP services, i.e device protection, and e-books.

"AirtelThanks covers rewards from premium content, to music, e-books, financial services, VIP service, and host of partner Brands access. For example, with Amazon Prime, we are now bringing to the market a first of its kind, pre-paid recharge which has Amazon Prime membership built into it," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel has also tied up with Amazon Prime, where it is offering content from the latter's platform. Notably, the operators are losing a lot of money due to competition. So, now they have adopted a new strategy to increase their subscriber base and to increase their revenue.

Apart from that, Airtel has revealed that it is now offering its Xstream box to One Airtel subscribers. These subscribers get all services such as Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband services, postpaid mobile services, DTH, and landline. Besides, the company is offering free installation and complimentary Wi-Fi router with the One Airtel Plans.

Meanwhile, JioFiber has joined hands with Amazon Prime. The company is now offering Amazon Prime to its set-top box customers. However, the partnership is only limited to Amazon Prime, there is no Netflix on the list. This means users will not get Netflix access.

