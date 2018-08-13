How to upgrade your smartphone to Android 9 Pie without rooting

Google officially released its latest version of Android 9.0 Pie last week. The new operating system comes several new features gesture navigation, fresh-new look and more. Google has announced the Android 9 Pie for Pixel smartphones and few other phones. But there is a catch here if you want to update your phone with Android 9 Pie.

We bring you the guide for how to make your Android-powered smartphone to Android 9 Pie without taking the risk of rooting your device.

Here's how to get Android Pie on your smartphone

First, you have to make sure that your home screen looks like the stock Android Pie. For this, you have to download pixel launcher apk file which you can get it on Google Play Store. Once you are done with the installation, you need to allow all the permissions and set it as default launcher.

Now you have to download some default Android P wallpapers or you can also download Android P wallpaper app. Select an image and set it as your home screen and lock screen wallpaper.

The interface is done now you need one button navigation gestures. So for this, you have to head to your Google Play Store and download any gesture app like Navigation gestures or X-Home bar app.

Once you are done with the installation open the app and allow all the necessary permissions. The navigation gesture app will replace the three-button navigation bar with one button pill like Android P.

With Android P the search giant has also introduced the Digital wellbeing feature to combat smartphone addiction. This new feature comes with a Dashboard and App Timer. To get Dashboard features you can download apps like Offtime or Forest. These apps will give you an idea that how much time you spend on a particular app.

For App Timer like feature, you can download apps which are available in the PlayStore like App Block or App off timer which offers somehow similar functionality.

So this is the way you can make your normal Android smartphone look and feel like the Android 9 Pie. But if this is not enough for you then we will make sure that we will get you the permanent Android Pie for your devices.