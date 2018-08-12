Android 9 Pie update now available for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

One advantage that Android OS has over the iOS is the fact that the third party developers can update the software of old smartphones before the official release. And the Android 9 Pie update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a great example for that.

The great news is that the Android 9 Pie is finally official and the update is already available for a couple of smartphones, including the Google Pixel 2 and the Essential PH-1. Additionally, the update is also available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in an unofficial way. Which makes it the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the first Redmi smartphone to run on Android 9 Pie update.

The Android 9 Pie update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is based on Android AOSP source and according to the developer, the Android 9 Pie port for the Redmi Note 4 does not have any known bugs, which is great for a third-party ROM. Unlike the original MIUI OS on the Redmi Note 4, the Android 9 Pie is based on stock Android with minimal customizations.

How to install Android 9 Pie on Redmi Note 4?

Unlock the bootloader

Install a custom Recovery

Download the Android 9 Pie update .zip file

Backup all data to an external device

Install the Android 9 Pie OS using the recovery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the flagship Redmi smartphone by the company in 2017. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display 1920 x 1080px resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is available in 3/4 GB RAM with 32/64 GB storage with a hybrid SIM slot with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera. Both cameras can record native 1080p videos @ 30fps and also offers features like PDAF, HDR, and Panorama mode.

The smartphone has a 4100 mAh Li-ion battery with 10W charging capability via micro USB port and the smartphone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. The device was launched with Android 6 Marshmallow, and now running on Android 7 Nougat. As of now, there is no information on the official rollout of Android 8 Oreo or Android 9 Pie update what so ever.

Source