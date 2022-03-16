JioFiber Installation Process: How To Apply For JioFiber Broadband Online How To oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for broadband internet service has grown drastically across the country. To fulfil consumers' demand, internet service providers are now offering higher-speed internet at an accessible price tag. Reliance Jio's JioFiber broadband service is one of the popular internet service providers that is offering ultra-high-speed internet up to 1Gbps.

It also allows users to access Jio & other OTT apps. Besides, you'll also get access to a TV to TV calling, Jio Security, Home Networking, and so on. If you are planning to get JioFiber broadband at your home or workplace, this article will be helpful for you. Here we'll give you a guide on how to apply for the JioFiber connection online.

How To Apply For JioFiber Connection Online

Step 1: To get JioFiber connection, you need to visit the official site of Jio or you can click on - https://www.jio.com/registration.

Step 2: Now, you need to enter your name and mobile number and then click on the submit option.

Step 3: After that, you'll receive "OTP" on your mobile number. Then enter the OTP and click on the "Verify OTP" option.

Step 4: Now, you need to provide you address where you want to get the connection.

Step 5: Finally, you can now click on the "submit" option.

After that, the company will verify your documents and you will receive an SMS for confirmation of the installation appointment. As per Jio, the time taken for completing the installation & activation of JioFiber is around 2 hours from the time the installation engineer visits your home. You need to provide your Aadhaar card or any original valid POI when the installation engineer will come for installation.

Moreover, you need to apt Rs. 1,000 for a new JioFiber pre-paid connection. You can also reschedule your appointment or track your JioFiber request status, by clicking on the https://www.jio.com/dl/track_order.

JioFiber plans start at Rs. 399, where you can get 30Mbps speed along with unlimited voice and data. It is also important to note that the pricing of the plan will be higher after GST. Apart from this, there are several plans to choose from. You can visit our previous article to know all offerings of JioFiber.

