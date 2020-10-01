MPL Online Play Jio Phone: How to Play MPL Game Online On Jio Phone How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Mobile Premier League gaming app is very popular ever since it was launched. The application was announced by Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli and it allows gamers to win prizes. In fact, gamers can win real cash. So, if you are planning to win cash while playing a game, then you should download this game. However, some steps allow you to download the app on the Jio Phone and Android devices.

How To Download Mobile Premier League Gaming App On The Jio Phone

Well, you'll be surprised to know that you cannot download this app on the Jio Phone as it runs the KaiOS platform, while the MPL game is available for Android devices. Besides, Jio Phones allows you to download only those gaming apps that are available on the Jio apps, which means you cannot download this app.

How To Download Mobile Premier League Gaming App On Android Devices

Step 1: You need to open the company's website on your smartphone, computer, and tablet.

Step 2: Then, you have to fill the details on the homepage along with your mobile number.

Step 3: After that, you will receive a message from the company and you need to click on that link in the browser.

Step 4: Then, you have to download the Mobile Premier League application. After that, you have to install the application on your smartphone, tablet, and computer.

How To Create An Account On MPL Application

First, you need to download and install the application, then you need to open the app. After that, you have to click on the promo code and you have to enter N6BHK771 in that section. Furthermore, the online gaming app consists of several categories like virtual sports, quiz, action, adventure, and many more. The gaming list includes Chess, Ludo, Carrom, Football, Cricket & Kabaddi, PUBG, Rummy, Poker, and more.

Best Mobiles in India