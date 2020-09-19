Just In
How To Take Screenshot In Jio Phone
The Jio Phone by Reliance Jio is one of the most popular feature phones in the country. The feature phone is quite different from other devices as it comes with Wi-Fi support, VoLTE technology, and support for Google Assistant. So far, the company has launched two devices, i.e., the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.
Both devices run on KaiOS. It also has applications like YouTube and WhatsApp. In fact, people are enjoying these features on the Jio Phones, but still, some people are looking or searching for an option to click screenshot in Jio Phone. So, here are some ways that allow you to take a screenshot in the JioPhone.
For the unaware, there are two ways that help you to click the screenshots, first, you have to press the volume button and Power button together. Then, there is a second method that enables Google Assistant to click the screenshot in Jio Phone.
Here Are Some Steps That Allows You Take Screenshot From Google Assistant
Step 1: You need to unlock the JioPhone and then go to the screen you want to capture.
Step 2: Then, you need to press on the OK button and then you have to say OK Goggle to activate the services.
Step 3: After that, you have to say 'Take a Screenshot' and then Google Assistant will allow you to take the screenshot.
Step 4: Once it is done, you will get a notification saying 'Screenshot save to', then you have to press the OK button.
How To Find The Screenshot In Jio Phone
Once you are done with clicking the screenshot, you have to unlock the handset. Then, you need to open the gallery, after that you have to look for the screenshot folder, and then you will find the screenshot on the Jio Phone.
