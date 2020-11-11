Nainital Ticket Google Pay: How To Get Nainital Ticket In Google Pay How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Google Pay has recently announced a new game called 'Go India'. The Go India game allows you to earn rewards and lets the player virtually visit all cities with tickets. The Go India game is available for both Android and iOS users; however, to play the game users need tickets to cities like New Delhi, Gaya, Goa, Gangtok, Mumbai, and Nanital. So, in case you are also looking for rewards and want to virtually visit Nainital, then all you need to these steps.

Step 1: You need to open the app and tap on the Play now option and tap on the Go India logo.

Step 2: After that, you have to move to the next page, then you will find all tickets via the payments. If there is no ticket, then you'll get the option to earn tickets like make payments, recharge of Rs. 10, DTH recharge, and share Map.

How To Get Nainital Tickets Through QR Code

You need to open the Google Pay page, then you need to tap on the payment option, and you need to click on the UPI ID or QR option. Then, you have to select the scanner. You can scan the QR code and make payments. Users have to make three transactions and can earn three tickets. Once it is done, you need to open all three tickets. The company allows you to earn tickets every day and if you are lucky enough, then you'll get the Nainital ticket.

Everything You Should Know About The Google Pay Event

Notably, the offer is valid until November 25, 2020. The Go India virtual game allows you to avail rewards between Rs. 101 to Rs. 501. You need to collect tickets for the city along with kilometres.

