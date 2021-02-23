Netflix Launches Downloads For You Feature: Here's How To Use It How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Netflix has brought a new feature for its customers in India. The Downloads For You feature will allow customers to watch content when there is no internet connectivity. The company has earlier launched the Smart Downloads feature that enables users to download the next episode of shows.

What Exactly Download For You Feature Is?

The Download For You feature will allow you to download all shows and movies on your mobile. However, this newly launched feature is available for Android users and is soon expected for iOS users. The Download For You Feature will also help users to watch shows and movies when they are traveling. Besides, the company said that users have full control over downloading the content. But still, if you are looking for ways to try the new feature, then you have to look at these two steps.

Here's How To Use Download For You Feature

Step 1: You need to open the app on your smartphone and tap on the Download For You tab.

Step 2: Once it is done, users need to click on the data limit that how much content can be downloaded. Users have to click either on 1GB, 3GB, 5GB and then, click on the Turn On Option.

The company also said that more space will offer you more recommendations for downloading the content. Furthermore, the feature is already available for Android users and users can download the updated version from the Play Store.

Netflix Tariff Plans In India: Details

In case you are looking for the same feature and want to download the app, then you should know about the company's plans. Notably, Netflix ships four plans in the country, which are priced at Rs. 199, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 799. These packs are known as Mobile Only, Basic, Standard, and Premium.

Best Mobiles in India