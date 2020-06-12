Reliance Jio To Launch SecureID System: Here's How To Sign- Up How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is expanding its digital platforms in the country. The company has tied up with Facebook to launch JioMart via WhatsApp services. In addition, a new report from brokerage firm Bernstein claims that both will address $2 trillion worth digital market in the coming years.

However, it seems the operator is now planning to bring new tools to secure its users while logging into applications. The new product is under the testing phase, and it is expected that soon Jio will launch the SecureID. Reliance Jio is currently testing SecureID on its employees, and it will help its users to log-in to applications and websites. It said that users can also approve the transactions.

"When you link your Jio SecureID with any app or Portal, then you will no longer need to remember the specific Userid and password for each app or portal respectively," the company said.

Furthermore, the company said the upcoming app is completely secured and protect the passwords. "Jio SecureID uses a highly secure patented technology wherein your passwords or PINs are not stored anywhere and it cannot be hacked," Jio added.

Besides, the operator claims that no one can use the app if a user lost a smartphone. Furthermore, it said that the app requires two PIN to open. In fact, there is a procedure that will allow the customers to sign up.

Step 1: User needs to make an account, and then they have to give their mobile number for creating the JioID.

Step 2: After that, the SecureID application will send them a message along with OTP, which will help them to register.

Step 3: Then, they have to give the details of your Aadhaar card. They can also upload their Aadhaar card after scanning.

Step 4: Once it is done, users need to upload a video for 20 seconds, while going through the messages on the applications. Later, they have to make the account by setting up PIN 1 and PIN 2 to start the services.

