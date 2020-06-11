ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio And Facebook Could Potentially Address $2 Trillion Digital Market: Report

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has recently sold its 9.99 percent stake to Facebook to build a digital ecosystem in India. The social media giant has announced its plans to invest Rs. 43,574 crore into Jio platforms. In fact, Facebook has announced a new company called Jaadhu Holdings for buying a stake in India's largest telecom operator.

    Jio And Facebook Could Potentially Address $2 Trillion Digital Market

     

    "RIL & FB are building an ecosystem (10 key services) each big enough ($5 billion + Total Available Market) to provide important and discrete services to the consumer," brokerage firm Bernstein said. Adding to that, "The core services of the platform are retail/commerce ($1.3 trillion), payments ($700 billion), content/advertising/others ($70 billion) with an overall potential addressable market of $2 trillion + by 2025."

    The firm states that there are 600 million internet users in the country, and now it has become the second-largest country in terms of mobile subscribers. Besides, the payment systems are doing well, so there are chances that both companies can expand or open new ways for the digital ecosystem in India.

    Reliance Jio And Facebook Might Become Leader In E-Commerce

    The firm said that the JioMart will become a leader in the e-commerce space as Reliance Retail is leading in grocery. "Eventually we expect JioMart to be an integrated commerce platform, and include other categories - electronics, fashion, and apparel," it added. However, the report comes at that time when JioMart suspended its operations as there is a lack of workforce.

    Furthermore, the brokerage firm pointed out that JioMart is enabling all kirana store owners to get the mPoS services to increase digital transactions in India. The firm also suggested that the market share of the Unified Payment Interface is likely to grow by 55 percent in the next five years.

    Recently, the company joined hands with Disney+Hotstar to offer free services with two prepaid plans and two packs. The plans are priced at Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,599 annual plan.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X