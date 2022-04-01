Share Your Favourite YouTube Videos Directly On Snapchat; Step-By-Step Guide How To oi-Tanaya Dutta

Snapchat has become a popular social media platform among youngsters in India. It allows you to share your every moment via Snap. One can also post stories and videos on Snapchat. Besides, Snapchat has an Instagram-Reels-like feature named Spotlight available within the main app.

With this, users can create short videos using filters, captions, GIFs, and music to that videos. Even, Snapchat Spotlight also helps users to make money via their videos. However, the uploaded video needs to reach a certain point to get payment.

Now, the social media platform has brought a new feature for its users. It will allow users to share YouTube videos directly on Snapchat. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users. Check here how to share YouTube videos directly on Snapchat.

How To Share YouTube Videos Directly On Snapchat

You can share the YouTube video as a snap or as a story. It also allows you to add text, effects, and stickers before sharing it. Follow these steps to share YouTube videos with your friends on Snapchat.

Step 1: Open your YouTube on your smartphone and search for a video that you want to share on Snapchat.

Step 2: Now, tap on the share icon placed below the video.

Step 3: If you want to share the video directly with your friends on Snapchat, click on the 'Snapchat message' icon. Alternatively, you can tap on the 'Snapchat' icon.

Step 4: After that, you can edit it or add any text as you wish. Now, click on send option to share with your Snapchat friends.

Besides, the social media platform recently rolled out an update that lets users change their username on Snapchat. Previously, Snapchat users only could change their display name. However, the username can only be changed once a year.

If you are now changing your username, you won't be able to go back to your old username. Both iOS and Android users can now change their usernames via a few simple steps. You can check our previous story to know how to change your Snapchat username.

