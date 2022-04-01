ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Share Your Favourite YouTube Videos Directly On Snapchat; Step-By-Step Guide

    By
    |

    Snapchat has become a popular social media platform among youngsters in India. It allows you to share your every moment via Snap. One can also post stories and videos on Snapchat. Besides, Snapchat has an Instagram-Reels-like feature named Spotlight available within the main app.

     
    How To Share YouTube Videos Directly On Snapchat

    With this, users can create short videos using filters, captions, GIFs, and music to that videos. Even, Snapchat Spotlight also helps users to make money via their videos. However, the uploaded video needs to reach a certain point to get payment.

    Now, the social media platform has brought a new feature for its users. It will allow users to share YouTube videos directly on Snapchat. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users. Check here how to share YouTube videos directly on Snapchat.

    How To Share YouTube Videos Directly On Snapchat

    You can share the YouTube video as a snap or as a story. It also allows you to add text, effects, and stickers before sharing it. Follow these steps to share YouTube videos with your friends on Snapchat.

    Step 1: Open your YouTube on your smartphone and search for a video that you want to share on Snapchat.

    Step 2: Now, tap on the share icon placed below the video.

    Step 3: If you want to share the video directly with your friends on Snapchat, click on the 'Snapchat message' icon. Alternatively, you can tap on the 'Snapchat' icon.

    Step 4: After that, you can edit it or add any text as you wish. Now, click on send option to share with your Snapchat friends.

    Besides, the social media platform recently rolled out an update that lets users change their username on Snapchat. Previously, Snapchat users only could change their display name. However, the username can only be changed once a year.

     

    If you are now changing your username, you won't be able to go back to your old username. Both iOS and Android users can now change their usernames via a few simple steps. You can check our previous story to know how to change your Snapchat username.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: snapchat how to

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X