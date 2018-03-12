10 Things You Never Knew Google Could Do For You

Google, one of the biggest tech firms, time to time keeps applying entertaining and fun-filled feature in its search engine. No wonder, it is highly used by quite a lot. Some people also start Google on their browser to see of their internet is working or not. From small browser games to tricks and hidden features embedded in the very search engine, makes Google quite likable.

Not only is google fun but at the same time it can also do certain things that you had never imagined it could actually do. Therefore, here we have come up with the article which will make you realize the top 10 things Google can do for you and it is not just educational but at the same time also entertaining.

"do a barrel roll" or "Z or R twice"

If you type the aforementioned search term, it will spin the page.

"tilt" or "askew"

If you search for "tilt" or "askew," the Google page will actually tilt towards the right.

"zerg rush"

Search for "zerg rush" is a fun time pass. It is a sort of a game where you will have to click each O three times to kill it.

"tip calculator"

If you ever need to calculate a tip, just search "tip calculator"

build with chrome

Just search ""build with chrome." You can actually build thing around the world using Lego.

Maths can become easy

You should simply use Google for solving maths problems. Type "Graph for Sin(x) + Cos(x)" for example.

Voice Command Google

Clicking the microphone icon in Google search will allow you to speak your searches and commands.

Convert Currency

Just type the amount and the currency name on the search bar and you will immediately get the conversion.

"the answer to life, the universe and everything"

If you type the aforementioned command on the search bar, you will be surprised to see the calculator on your screen.

"Atari Breakout"

Go to Google Images and search for "Atari Breakout." Now you can play this game and enjoy.