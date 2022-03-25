7 Exclusive Tips To Create Viral Reels On Instagram

Set Up A Theme And Work On It

'Content Is The King'. Repeat after me- Content is the King. No matter how many videos you post in a week or how consistent you are, if your content isn't good you will have a difficult time standing out. Set up a theme for the type of content you're good at and get started. When your content starts resonating with the audience, they will identify your genre and follow you exclusively for that content type.

Setting up a theme isn't that difficult. If you enjoy travelling, start making 30-second videos about new places and things to remember when planning a vacation. If you're interested in antiques, make videos that explain how to find the right antique and the science behind it. You got the gist, right.

Is There A Right Time To Post Reels?

As per some statistics, Reels tend to work better when posted on specific time slots in a day. In our experience, it worked six out of ten times, which isn't always helpful but should be followed once in a while. Here we have mentioned the respective time-slots (all times in IST) as per days in a week.

Monday- 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm, 7:30 am

Tuesday- 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, 6:30 pm

Wednesday- 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm, 8:30 am

Thursday- 6:30 pm, 9:30 am, 4:30 am (next day)

Friday- 2:30 pm, 10:30 pm, 12:30 am (next day)

Saturday- 8:30 pm, 4:30 am (next day), 5:30 am (next day)

Sunday- 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm, 1:30 am (next day)

Important Things To Remember

To reach a wider audience on Instagram, make sure you have made your account public. Private Instagram accounts cannot make the most out of hashtags and their content won't show up in the explore section, thus reducing the chances to rank in the trending Reels/posts section.

Reels shouldn't have watermarks of different apps as it reduces their chance to appear in Instagram's Explore section.

Don't compromise with the video quality. With Instagram's algorithm compressing videos to some extent, it's best to shoot video in good lighting with a resolution of 1080p. The video should be shot at 60fps for smooth playback; however, 30fps will suffice for some purposes.

Violating the community guidelines with your posts, Reels, and Stories will negatively affect your account and reduce your ability to reach a wider audience base.

Be Your Marketer

Since Instagram is a social media site at heart, its strength lies in connecting users. By engaging with other content creators, you will get the most benefit from Instagram's community. To engage more with the community, you can go live on Instagram, connect your Facebook page to derive more cross-platform users, and put regular stories with users and brands tagged in them. Highlights can also help create some good engagement.

Moreover, you can also utilize the 'Remix Reels' hidden feature to grow your user base, which is an excellent tool for collaborating on the social medial platform. To use the feature, you must enable it from 'Reels and Remix' controls in the privacy settings. Once enabled, you can use publicly posted reels videos on Instagram to give your reaction, interact or collaborate with your user base and fellow content creators.

Find The Right Music & Hashtags

The background music plays an integral role in making your Reels go viral. You should create Reels with trending music or the ones you think can go viral on the social media platform. The upwards arrow under the Reels text signifies that a particular track is trending on the social media platform.

Adding the right hashtags is also very crucial to gain a better reach on Instagram. Make sure you add at least 25 relevant and trending hashtags on your reels.

Work Your Statistics

Business or hobby, knowing the critical data ensures better outcomes as it helps you track your daily performance. As a content creator, you must keep an eye on the performance of your reels/posts to better engage with your audience. Instagram offers some useful free-to-use data management tools to track your engagement activity on the social media platform.

These tools are only available to public accounts and can be accessed from the 'Professional dashboard' section.

You can check account insights such as Instagram accounts reached in a day, week, or month.

The number of users who followed or unfollowed you from the growth section.

The data also shows demographics with top locations, age range, and gender of new followers.

Besides, you can use Ad tools to create promotional posts, add paid partnership labels, and request approvals from brand partners to establish trust among your user base.

Instagram is undoubtedly one of the best social media platforms for showcasing your talent, engaging with like-minded people, and creating an online presence for your business. We hope these tips and tricks help you create more engaging content on Instagram and grow as a content creator. If you find these tips and tricks useful, don't forget to share your experience with GizBot on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.