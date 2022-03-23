Abha Ayushman Health Card Registration; How To Apply Digital Health ID Card Online? Tips Tricks oi-Megha Rawat

The government of India has launched the Digital Health Card 2022 initiative as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABHA). This is an extremely significant Health Card because it allows you to save citizens' medical history.

People can fill out the Digital Health Card Registration Form 2022 and apply for the Digital Health Card 2022 online using their Aadhar Card or Driver's License at healthid.ndhm.gov.in, after that they could then download an ABHA Digital Health Card.

Abha Ayushman Health Card Registration 2022

With the Digital Health Card 2022, the Indian government began the digitising of medical records. Health ID Portal (healthid.ndhm.gov.in) has this feature activated. This Modi Health Card Card allows people to store all of their medical records online on a single digital card known as a Digital Health Card.

A person's health record will be solely theirs, and they will be able to delete History at any moment. To Generate a Digital Health Card, people need to input their Aadhar linked Mobile Number on the portal or their Aadhar Number.

Steps for Digital Health Card Registration 2022

Step 1: To begin, go to healthid.ndhm.gov.in.

Step 2: Second, select Create Digital Health Card or ABHA Account from the drop-down menu (Ayushman Bharat Health Account).

Step 3: To register for a Digital Health Card in 2022, click on Aadhar Card or Driving License.

Step 4: After that, fill in Name, Address, Phone Number, OTP Received, and any other required information.

Step 5: Fill out an online application for a 14-digit digital health card.

This is how people can apply for a Digital Health Card online in 2022.

Ndhm.gov.in Health ID Card Download, Apply Online Link

1. Healthid.ndhm.gov.in

2. Visit Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Portal

3. Download National Digital Health ID Card 2022

4. Digital Health Card Apply Online 2022

Digital Health ID Card ABHA Registration 2022 Documents

The following documents may be required to complete Digital Health Card ABHA Registration 2022.

Step 1: Aadhaar Card, Mobile Number, Birth Certificate, and Address are all required.

Step 2: The PAN Card can also be used to register for the Digital Health Card in 2022.

Step 3: Moreover, using an Aadhar Card is optional; you can do it without one by using your mobile number.

Step 4: A valid driver's licence can also be used to register for a Digital Health Card in 2022.

ABHA National Digital Health ID Card Benefits 2022

Benefit 1: The first advantage of the National Digital Health Card ID is that you can save all of your diagnostic reports and diagnoses on your dashboard and retrieve them from anywhere with your 14-digit health ID

Benefit 2: People can share their medical history with any doctor to receive the finest consultation.

Benefit 3: It's a type of digital health record that keeps track of your personal medical history.

Benefit 4: Your Health Records will be your own, and only you will be able to share them if you so desire.

Benefit 5: To access information at any health care facility, you'll need an OTP.

