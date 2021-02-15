BSNL Duplicate Bill: How to Get BSNL Duplicate Bill Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL offers dozens of services to its customers including prepaid, postpaid, broadband, satellite phone recharge, and prepaid landline services. Besides, the operator allows its users to check and pay the bill online, manage accounts, one-click payment, view unbilled usage for GSM, multiple bill payment for GSM, make advance payment for GSM, check the balance for prepaid balance, multiple bill payment for Bfone, feature-rich dashboard, and get duplicate postpaid bills. However, to get the duplicate bills users have to follow these tips and tricks.

How To Get The BSNL Duplicate Postpaid Bill

Step 1: First, you need to visit the company's website https://portal.bsnl.in/myportal/authorize.do and tap on the View Bill option. Then, you have to click on the get duplicate bill section.

Step 2: Now, you have to enter your username (Enter Email id/ Mobile no/ Old Username) and password. If you are a registered user, then you have to tap on the Sign In, and if you are a registered user then have to click on the Sign-Up option.

Step 3: Now, you have to click on the (broadband, landline, WiMAX, CDMA, and GSM Mobile). Now, you have to enter your registered mobile or telephone number.

Step 4: You have to write the BSNL number to get the duplicate bill, then the invoice will be displayed on the right side of the screen. Now, you have to tap on that invoice and get the print of the bill.

Method 2

Get Duplicate Bill Via Self Portal

Step 1: Click on the services first and select on check My Bills option. Then, you need to tap on the landline bill account number. Now, your bill we displayed on the screen.

Step 2: Tap on the bill, which you wanted to see, and download. And, if you want to download the bill, then you have to tap on the right side of the screen.

