BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Coupons: Here's How To Use

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is planning to provide high-speed internet in the country. The telco has already decided on the locations such as hospitals, colleges, schools, post offices, and university campuses. It also includes health centers, parks, and tourist locations.

This plan is specially designed to offer the internet in all public places. The telco is expected to install Wi-Fi in all zones, and it will be named as 'Wi-Fi Hotspot Zone'. In fact, the company has already finalized the first location, and that is Varanasi, reports Telecomtalk. However, for that, you need to know how to connect the BSNL Wi-Fi.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Connect BSNL Wi-Fi

Step 1: First, you need to check the Wi-Fi settings on your phone.

Step 2: Then, you have to tap on the connect option.

Step 3: After that, you have to enter your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Then, you'll get a PIN or OTP of six digits through the message.

Step 5: You have to enter that PIN, and it is done, you can use the services.

In case you are unable to use the service, then you have to call the BSNL customer care. The company also allows you to check the availability manually, which means you can also check that you are getting the proper internet or not by entering the URL on the browser. In addition, the company has also launched Wi-Fi coupons for the same. These coupons allow you to access the internet, even after the given limit expires.

BSNL Launches Coupons For Wi-Fi

If we talk about the coupons, then BSNL has launched several packs. The telco has announced different packs for rural and urban areas. The rural plans are priced at Rs. 25, Rs. 45, and Rs. 150. The Rs. 25 Wi-Fi plan is offering 2GB data for seven days, while Rs. 150 ships 1GB data per day for 28 days. This means 28GB data for the entire duration.

Coming to the plans for urban areas, the state-run telecom operator has announced the launch of 17 packs, which starts from Rs. 10 and that goes up to Rs. 1,999. All plans have different validity and benefits, while Rs. 1,999 ships 160GB data for only 28 days.

