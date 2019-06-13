Just In
BSNL Launches Abhinandan Plan: Here Is How To Avail It
The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new prepaid voucher called Abhinandan -151, TelecomTalk reported.
According to a report the newly launched plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls even in Mumbai and Delhi circle along with 1GB data per day.
Besides users will get 100SMS per day. The BSNL will be valid for 181 days but the telco will keep this voucher for 90 days in the market.
However, there is catch as this plan is only available in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle.
BSNL Extends Cashback Offer on Broadband Plans
Meanwhile, the PSU is now providing 25 percent cash back on its annual broadband plans till June 30, 2019. For the unaware, this cashback offer was first announced last year in December for its landline and broadband customers.
However, there are some terms and conditions for this scheme as this cashback will be credited when a customer opts for an annual plan and makes payment timely.
In fact, the customer can use this cashback for payments of future bills and this scheme is available across all circles.
BSNL Launches BharatFibre In Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its Bharat Fibre services in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura. According to BSNL, Bharatfibre, FTTH premium service, delivers high-speed internet and high-quality voice service to its customers.
In fact, customer can choose from various data plans available with unlimited voice calling which BSNL is offering a very attractive price.
BSNL has also launched its BharatFibre services in Andaman Nicobar Islands by partnering with local cable operators. Currently, on many places on the islands, the broadband services are not feasible due to non-availability of copper cable.
Since the local Cable TV services are available in almost all households in Andaman Nicobar Islands. Since the Bharat Fibre services are provided on optical fiber right up to the customer premises, reliability and better quality of services to the customers are assured, the telco informed.