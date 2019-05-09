Get 108GB data for 54 days from BSNL; Here's how News oi-Priyanka Dua The telco has also revised the prepaid STV 47 where you can get unlimited calling ( local and STD) in all circles, 1GB data for 11 days.

In order to compete with private telcos, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has now revised its another prepaid plan of Rs.198.

According to a report by Telecomtalk, this plan is now offering 108GB data for 54 days. Instead of 1.5GB data per day and PBRT (personalized ring back tone) services with an after FUP speed of 40 Kbps.

The telco has also revised the prepaid STV 47 where you can get unlimited calling ( local and STD) in all circles, 1GB data for 11 days.

In addition, BSNL has extended the deadline for the 25 percent cash back on its annual broadband plans till May 31, 2019.

The telco also tweeted the same through its official Twitter handle saying, "Get flat 25 percent off on BSNL annual subscription."

To refresh BSNL has installed 54000 towers during 2018-2019, which is higher than the combined figures of the previous 3 years. BSNL has also started installing 4G towers during the financial year 2018-2019 and has installed approx. 5340 4G towers till April-2019.

During the year 2018-2019 more than 50 lacs subscribers have ported their number to BSNL from other operators, utilizing the MNP facility. BSNL is one of the two operators showing net addition of more than 9 lacs subscribers, during February 2019, as per the latest TRAI report.

BSNL has also offered Eros Now premium subscription free of cost with unlimited movies and exclusive video series to its consumers of select STV/plans of Rs.78, Rs.98 and Rs.298.

Highlights

BSNL has now revised its another prepaid plan of Rs.198.

This plan is now offering 108GB data for 54 days.

BSNL has also revised the prepaid STV 47 where you can get unlimited calling, 1GB data for 11 days.

The telco has extended the deadline for the 25 percent cash back on its annual broadband plans

The operator has installed 54000 towers during 2018-2019.