BSNL offers free broadband service to its landline users

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of free broadband service for its landline users.

In fact, the telecom operator has waived off the installation charges. In additions, users will get 5Gb of data per day download with speeds up to 10Mbps.

BSNL landline customers can now enjoy free high-speed home wifi solution. We have simplified the total process and now broadband activation is just one call away said Vivek Banzal Director CFA BSNL.

"We want our customers to benefit from the technology upgradation we have done in the network and simplification of IT system, added Banzal.

In addition, BSNL has announced "Free Voice Calling" within India for existing landline, broadband, and mobile customers.

However, this offer is available on "Wings" service of BSNL. "Wings" is a combination of Voice over IP (VOIP) and landline service of BSNL. Under this service, a customer can make or receive calls using a BSNL "Wings" app on his/her mobile handset.

Under this Wings app, BSNL is providing free international roaming from anywhere in the world.

BSNL charges are only Rs.1.20/- per minute for calls using "Wings" from outside India (USA, UK, Germany, France etc) to India. International calling (Incoming/outgoing) are most affordable from "Wings".

To avail this service, only a click at website i.e. www.bsnl.co.in is required to start the process of registration (by clicking "Book Wings"). After receiving a user name and password (PIN), the user can download the BSNL "Wings" App from Google store, input user name, and password and start making calls. The service is very useful, as a "Wings" user will never miss an incoming call in case he is hooked to Wi-Fi. Calls forwarded from any BSNL number to "Wings" number are totally free.