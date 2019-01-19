BSNL Rs. 98 prepaid plan offers 39GB data

With the drastic changes that have happened in the prepaid tariff plan segment, the telecom operators such as BSNL, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have introduced many new plans to rival Reliance Jio. Especially, they have come up with combo prepaid plans offer a variety of benefits including voice calls and data.

BSNL Rs. 98 prepaid plan

The state-run telco, BSNL is revising its tariff plans of late to make its offerings more beneficial for its subscribers. The latest offering from the company is the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 98. This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 26 days. This totals to 39GB of data on the whole.

Called the Data Tsunami plan, this is a data-only prepaid plan. In simple words, it offers only data benefits and no voice calling and SMS benefits for its subscribers.

BSNL Rs. 98 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs. 98 plan

Notably, the Reliance Jio Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan, which is priced similarly as the BSNL's new plan offers many other benefits. It comes with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits making it more beneficial. Also, Airtel offers a Rs. 119 prepaid plan offering similar benefits.

Though the BSNL plan doesn't offer any other benefits, it is one of the most attractive plans at its price point right now. Given that offers 1.5GB of data per day for 26 days at Rs. 98, it offers 1GB of data at as low as Rs. 1.5. Notably, this is the lowest data charge offered by any telecom operator so far at its price point. Jio also offers 1GB of data at Rs. 1.5 but this plan is priced at Rs. 149 and has a validity of 28 days.

Recently, we came across a Rs. 399 prepaid plan that has been revised to offer 1GB of additional data. This takes its data benefit from 2.21GB to 3.21GB of data per day.