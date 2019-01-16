BSNL Rs. 399 prepaid plan now offers 3.21GB of data per day

BSNL, the state-run telco has revised the new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 399. This prepaid plan offers as much as 3.21GB of data per data. The telco appears to have taken this move to rival the Rs. 349 recharge plan launched by Reliance Jio. Notably, this plan offers 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 70 days.

Notably, the Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan was introduced back in August 2018. At that time, it offered benefits including unlimited voice calls and free PRBT (Personalized Ring Back Tone). It came with a validity period of 74 days. It was launched in order to celebrate Rakshabandhan.

Now, as per a listing on BSNL websites for its various circles, this prepaid recharge plan has been revised to offer higher data benefits of 3.21GB of data per day. Earlier, it offers 1GB over 2.21GB of data per day as before and totals to 237.54GB of data on the whole. On exceeding the daily data limit of 3.21GB, the data speed will drop down to 80kbps in almost all the eligible telecom circles. This report was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Other benefits of BSNL Rs. 399 plan

Besides the data benefits, this revised BSNL prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calling within India and 100 SMS per day. It still offers the free PRBT access as it was launched similar to the other plans from the telco. Unlike the other STVs offered by BSNL, the unlimited voice calling benefits of this plan is also available for making calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

Notably, this additional 1GB of daily data on the already existing 2.21GB of data per day is valid for a limited period of time only. It is valid only until January 31, 2019. This plan offers double the data benefits as the Reliance Jio Rs. 349 prepaid plan but the downside is that BSNL doesn't offer 4G speeds.