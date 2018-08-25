BSNL Raksha Bandhan offer: Get unlimited voice, data and SMS at Rs. 399 for 74 days

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today launched its new recharge plan Raksha Bandhan offer for its prepaid customers.

The new plan offers unlimited voice, data and SMS at Rs. 399 for 74 days.

In addition, the company is providing a facility of personalized ringtone with unlimited song change option.

"Raksha Bandhan is a festival of unlimited love and affection between brothers and sisters and in line with the spirit of festival BSNL is launching this STV 399 with all unlimited features which can be an ideal gift for anyone," said CMD Anupam Shrivastava.

It also includes the facility of unlimited calls, data, and SMS even during national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL said.

For those who are not aware earlier this month, BSNL has launched Freedom offers named as "Chhota Pack" for its pre-paid mobile customers on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Under this Freedom offer BSNL is providing promotional features for the period August 10, 2018, and August 25, 2018, at Rs. 29/ which includes unlimited voice to any network even during roaming (except Delhi & Mumbai).

Furthermore, unlimited data with speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2 GB Data per day, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT with unlimited song change with the validity of seven-day validity.

Customers who take these Combo Vouchers after 25.08.2018 will continue to get same benefits except that data will reduce to 1 GB and 300 SMS in a week, BSNL said.

Similarly, there is a daily unlimited voice plan at Rs.9 during the same period.

Under this offer customer will get unlimited voice calls to any network even during roaming (except Delhi and Mumbai), 100 SMS for one day and 2GB data, however, the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps.