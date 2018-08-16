BSNL offers 200GB data at 20Mbps speed for Rs 995: Report

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly launched new broadband plan named Fibro BBG ULD 995 for its subscribers in Kerala.

Under this plan users will get 200GB limited data at a speed of 20Mbps for Rs 995, however, the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps once the subscribers exhaust their FUP data, TelecomTalk reported.

The report says the telecom operator is also charging Rs.500 as an installation amount.

The company has also launched 'Onam Freedom Offer' for its prepaid users under which the company is offering additional talk-time from 17 to 23 August.

The new plan starts at Rs 220, Rs.550 and Rs1,100.

For those who are not aware, the telco has also launched "Chhota Pack" for its pre-paid mobile customers on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Under this Freedom offer BSNL is providing promotional features for the period August 10, 2018, and August 25, 2018, at Rs. 29 which includes unlimited voice to any network even during roaming (except Delhi & Mumbai).

Furthermore, unlimited data with speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2 GB Data per day, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT with unlimited song change with the validity of seven-day validity.

Customers who take these Combo Vouchers after 25.08.2018 will continue to get same benefits except that data will reduce to 1 GB and 300 SMS in a week, BSNL said.