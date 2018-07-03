BSNL prepaid plans revamped to offer more data

BSNL has been on a spree of introducing new tariff plans and revise the existing ones to offer the best plans for its subscribers. The latest move taken by the state-run telecom operator is quite interesting as the company has revised all its prepaid plans. It has revamped all plans starting from Rs. 14 to Rs. 241.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, BSNL is aiming to compete with its rivals by launching new and aggressively priced tariff plans. These plans offer more data benefits while the other benefits and validity remain the same. Let's take a look at the revamped prepaid plans from below.

BSNL prepaid plans under Rs. 100

As per the report, the least expensive one priced at Rs. 14 will offer 1GB of data for a day. This is a considerable increase from the previous data limit of just 110MB for the same validity of one day. The Rs. 29 plan now offers 1GB of data for a period of three days instead of 150MB of data. The revamped Rs. 40 prepaid plan offers 1GB of data for five days and the Rs. 57 plan offers the same data benefits for 21 days.

The Rs. 68 prepaid plan gives 2GB of data for five days, which is double the data benefit as compared to the 1GB of data offered earlier. The Rs. 78 and Rs. 82 plans both offer 4GB of data for three days. Moreover, the telco appears to have added a free personalized ring-back tone with the Rs. 82 prepaid plan. The Rs. 85 plan comes with 5GB of data for a period of 17 days.

Other revamped prepaid plans

The revamped Rs. 155 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data for 17 days. The company has modified the Rs. 198 plan to offer 2.5GB of data for 24 days. It also comes with the personalized ring-back tone as the Rs. 82 plan. Lastly, the Rs. 241 prepaid plan offers 7GB of data for 30 days, which is almost three times than before.

Lack of 4G is a downside

Though it is impressive to see BSNL offer more data benefits, the telco has to offer more competitive offers just like the other telecom operators. The major drawback with the telco is the lack of 4G connectivity. The operator should buck up to offer 4G to stay ahead in the race.