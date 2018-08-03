BSNL Rs. 27 prepaid plan offers 1GB data for 1 week

State-run telecom operator BSNL is coming up with many new plans and offers in order to combat the rest in the telecom space. The latest one from the telco is the Rs. 27 prepaid pack. Reportedly, this entry-level prepaid pack is meant to compete against the likes of similar plans introduced by Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone in the recent times.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, BSNL's new Rs. 27 prepaid pack offers 1GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits to its prepaid subscribers. This plan comes soon after the introduction of the Rs. 75 and the Rs. 171 prepaid plans offering specific data and unlimited voice calling benefits to the subscribers.

BSNL Rs. 27 prepaid pack

The latest Rs. 27 recharge pack from BSNL offers 1GB data with a validity of 7 days. The report adds that the prepaid STV will offer unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS all through the validity period. Notably, the unlimited voice calls do not have any associated FUP limit. It is said that this plan will be available for all the subscribers across the country from August 6. However, it will exclude the Delhi and Mumbai circles.

The report goes on stating that BSNL has instructed all circle authorities to execute the Rs. 27 prepaid plan. If they have plans with the denomination, those plans are said to be pushed to another denomination to make it uniform.

A rival to Jio's Rs. 52 plan

This Rs. 27 prepaid plan from BSNL is all set to rival the Rs. 52 recharge pack from Reliance Jio. Notably, the Jio plan offers 1.05GB data, unlimited voice calls and 70 free SMS for 7 days. In addition to this, Jio also has a Rs. 49 prepaid plan offering 1GB of data, 50 free SMS and unlimited voice calls. These plans also come bundled with access to the Jio suite of apps. The catch is that the latter is exclusive only for the JioPhone users.

The major downside is that the Jio prepaid plans offer 4G data while BSNL is still sticking on to 3G. Otherwise, the telcos definitely compete against one another in this aspect.