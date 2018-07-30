Rs. 75 plan from BSNL will give you these benefits

In a bid to give tough competition to private players, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has reportedly launched a new recharge plan of Rs 75 for its prepaid users.

Under the Rs.75 plan, State-run telecom operator is providing unlimited calls, 10GB 3G data without any FUP limit and free 500 SMSes for 15 days.

However, there is catch as this offer is only of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle and unlimited calling service is not available for users to call in Mumbai and Delhi.

The best part of this plan is it comes with an extension option in which customers can recharge with any popular STVs.

According to Telecom Talk the eligible recharge package includes Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 139, Rs 187, Rs 198, Rs 319, Rs 333, Rs 339, Rs 349, Rs 395, Rs 444, Rs 447 and Rs 551 and the validity will not increase if the customer recharges through modes like self-care, web self-care or USSD, a report said.

For those who are not aware, BSNL has launched a plan of Rs. 171 in which the company is offering unlimited calls for 30 days 2GB of data per day. along with 100 SMS free per day.

This year in June MTNL has also launched a plan of Rs 171 where users are getting 1.5GB data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

In fact, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio introduced special JioPhone recharge plan under Monsoon Hungama.

Under this offer, users will get unlimited voice & data for six months on paying the only Rs.594 at the time of activation.