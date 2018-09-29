How to delink your Aadhaar from Paytm account: Step-by-step guide

The Supreme Court verdict came as a massive relief to those who were concerned about the Aadhaar data security. The verdict ruled out the necessity to link the Aadhaar number with bank accounts, mobile numbers and school admissions.

This will be a relief to people as it had become mandatory to submit the Aadhaar number to open bank accounts and get a new mobile connection or even to continue using the existing connections. Following the Aadhaar verdict, people are curious to delink their Aadhaar from their digital wallets and bank accounts.

Steps to delink Aadhaar from Paytm

While the process of delinking Aadhaar from bank accounts and mobile connections remain unknown and you will probably have to visit a nearby branch or store, here are the steps to delink it from Paytm.

Step 1: Call the Paytm customer care number @ 01204456456.

Step 2: Place a request to send you an email to unlink your Aadhaar.

Step 3: You will get an email from Paytm asking you to attach a clear photo of your Aadhaar card. The email will read, "Dear Customer, in order to process your request, we need you to send us a clear picture of your updated Aadhaar card for validation purpose. Request you to share the same with us."

Step 4: Reply to the email with a clear photo of your Aadhaar card.

Step 5: You will get another email from Paytm confirming that your Aadhaar details will be delinked in 72 hours.

Step 6: After the specified time frame, do check if your Aadhaar has been delinked or not.

It is problematic!

Though it can be done easily in a few steps as mentioned above, it remains problematic. People are seeking to delink their Aadhaar from their bank accounts, digital wallets and other services to protect their privacy. And, to delink, Paytm asks them to send a soft copy of their Aadhaar. So, the entire purpose appears to be defeated here.

Anyways, if you want to delink your Aadhaar card details from your Paytm account and wallet, do carry out these steps.