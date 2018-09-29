ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

How to delink your Aadhaar from Paytm account: Step-by-step guide

Get to know how to delink your Aadhaar from here!

By

Related Articles

    The Supreme Court verdict came as a massive relief to those who were concerned about the Aadhaar data security. The verdict ruled out the necessity to link the Aadhaar number with bank accounts, mobile numbers and school admissions.

    How to delink your Aadhaar from Paytm account: Step-by-step guide

    This will be a relief to people as it had become mandatory to submit the Aadhaar number to open bank accounts and get a new mobile connection or even to continue using the existing connections. Following the Aadhaar verdict, people are curious to delink their Aadhaar from their digital wallets and bank accounts.

    Steps to delink Aadhaar from Paytm

    While the process of delinking Aadhaar from bank accounts and mobile connections remain unknown and you will probably have to visit a nearby branch or store, here are the steps to delink it from Paytm.

    • Step 1: Call the Paytm customer care number @ 01204456456. 
    • Step 2: Place a request to send you an email to unlink your Aadhaar. 
    • Step 3: You will get an email from Paytm asking you to attach a clear photo of your Aadhaar card. The email will read, "Dear Customer, in order to process your request, we need you to send us a clear picture of your updated Aadhaar card for validation purpose. Request you to share the same with us."
    • Step 4: Reply to the email with a clear photo of your Aadhaar card. 
    • Step 5: You will get another email from Paytm confirming that your Aadhaar details will be delinked in 72 hours. 
    • Step 6: After the specified time frame, do check if your Aadhaar has been delinked or not.

    It is problematic!

    Though it can be done easily in a few steps as mentioned above, it remains problematic. People are seeking to delink their Aadhaar from their bank accounts, digital wallets and other services to protect their privacy. And, to delink, Paytm asks them to send a soft copy of their Aadhaar. So, the entire purpose appears to be defeated here.

    Anyways, if you want to delink your Aadhaar card details from your Paytm account and wallet, do carry out these steps.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue