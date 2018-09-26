No need to link your Aadhaar with your bank accounts and mobile number, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of Indian has finally put a full stop on the Aadhaar card linking with the mobile numbers and bank accounts. Back in March, the court has extended the deadlines, but today the court has announced that it is not mandatory to link bank accounts and mobile numbers with the unique identity card. Even while opening a new bank account or obtaining a new SIM card it is not mandated to provide your Aadhaar details, you can give any of your identity proof. The Supreme Court announced that mobile companies can not demand Aadhaar card.

The court said that Aadhaar linking with PAN is still mandatory. However, it is not mandatory for UGC, NEET & CBSE examinations and also in school admissions. The court added that Biometric data should not be shared with any agency without the court's permission.

"Education has taken us from thumb impression to signature, now technology has taken us from signature to thumb impression," said the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the government of India has already announced that Aadhaar Cards is not mandatory for obtaining a new SIM card. Back in May, it was reported that Aadhaar card is no longer mandatory for getting a mobile SIM card. The step was taken to give relief to citizens who don't hold an Aadhaar card, especially the one who visit our country from other foreign countries and NRIs.

As we know the majority of NRIs and foreigners obviously don't have Aadhaar card which becomes very difficult for them to buy a new SIM card. Thankfully government has taken this issue very seriously.

"This kind of a denial by retailers is completely uncalled for when there is no legal basis to enforce it. Such practices will not be tolerated," TOI quoted a senior official.