How secure is your Aadhaar card biometric data from the hackers

Union Minister for Information and Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that biometric information of Aadhaar can't be hacked even after billions of attempts. He called the data storage system "completely safe and sound".

According to PTI reports, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that his fingerprints and iris scan are also there in the database of Aadhaar. It is kept in a safe and secure condition, the security is so high that even billions of efforts cannot break it.

The minister claimed that Aadhaar authorities conduct nearly one crore authentication every second. He added in three seconds three crores authentications took place. There are 80 crore accounts linked with the Aadhaar. It is India's homegrown technology which is completely safe and secure with all the parliamentary approval.

Prasad said it is even impossible for him to disclose any information related to fingerprint or iris scan to an unknown person (except in case of national security). If caught doing something like this then he can be prosecuted.

According to him, India missed the industrial revolution, and the entrepreneurial revolution, which was happened in the 60s, 70s and 80s because of licence-quota raj (Congress government). But this time India will not miss the digital revolution. The philosophy of Digital India is to become leaders.

It might be true that the biometric data of Aadhaar card is secure, but there are cases which have proved that the data can be hacked. Back in March, a report surfaced on the web, where an anonymous hacker who claims to be a French security researcher sought to expose the vulnerability of Indian government websites.

The hacker goes by the name of Elliot Alderson on Twitter, and he posted some screenshots along with a website link of how biometric data and Aadhaar card scans of people were openly available.

Later the URL was blocked after the hacker's tweet. But, this was not the first time he pointed out loopholes in the Indian website's security.

Source