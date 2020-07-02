Facebook Avatar: How To Create Your Own Avatar and Share in Facebook Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Haven't you created a Facebook Avatar yet? Well, you are missing out on a lot of stuff. The latest feature rolled out by the social networking giant is the newest addiction among users. It lets you create an avatar, which is a cartoony depiction of yourself. What's interesting is that you can customize the same with a variety of hairstyles, faces, and outfits. This is almost similar to Apple's Memoji and Bitmoji avatars.

You can use the same across Facebook as your profile picture, comments or stories and in Messenger chats. Also, the Facebook avatar will be available as a sticker in apps such as Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and Mail.

How To Create Facebook Avatar

Get to know how to create a Facebook Avatar using your Android phone or iPhone from the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your smartphone and hit tue menu button at the top right corner on Android and at the bottom right corner on iOS.

Step 2: Click on See More and choose Avatars.

Step 3: Tap Next and choose Get Started.

Step 4: Choose your preferred skin tone from the 27 options that are available and hit Next.

Step 5: Now, you will be asked to select a hairstyle for the avatar from options such as short, medium or long and a Color.

Step 6: The customization is the Face, wherein you will be asked to choose a face shape, face lines and complexion. Then, customize your eye shape, color and eyelash length. Later, move on to the Eyebrows shape and color. It is also possible to add glasses. After the Eye icon, head on to customize the nose and mouth by choosing the desired shape, lip color and facial hair.

Step 7: After the face, choose a body shape, an outfit that suits you the best, and add accessories such as hat, car ears, or scarf.

Step 8: Once you are done with the customization, you can tap on Next and Done.

How To Use Facebook Avatar

To use the Facebook Avatar you have created, you just have to tap the smiley face icon as you do to access emojis in the 'Write a Comment' section on Facebook. Doing so, you will get the avatar you created that can be used in conversations.

