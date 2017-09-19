Here is how to secure your Chat on Facebook and Twitter

Due to cybercriminal activities, people are more concerned about security these days, when it comes to their messaging apps. These days, most of them share personal content with their friends and loved ones through Instant messaging apps like Whatsapp and Facebook.

While both of them offer an end-to-end encryption feature to secure your chat, there are apps that don't have these features. In an attempt to secure all your Social media chat, you can download Keybase that has social media integration to its encrypted chat service. Do follow the below steps.

Step 1: Download the Keybase app (https://keybase.io/download) on your computer as it is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Step 2: Now open the setup and install the app. Click 'Yes', if it prompts you and sign up an account for free.

Step 3: In order to use this with your social media accounts, you will need to verify your accounts through the desktop app. Once you verify, it will post something on your account wall whichever site you want to verify.

Step 4: You have to go through each profile, you want to verify and follow the instructions accordingly. You have to enter your social media username to begin the process.

Step 5: Moreover, you can also install add-ons for Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers. Once you install, you will see a Keybase button on the various social media sites.



Step 6: To encrypt your chat, all you need to do is to click the Keybase chat button. Having said that, you need to be verified with your account on Keybase. Keybase also provides users with iOS and Android apps for an encrypted chat on the go.

