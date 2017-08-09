Here is how you can Block people in Facebook Messenger

Are you annoyed by someone on Facebook just because they are sending you messages constantly? Now Facebook has the option to block them from your contact list. Once you block someone on Facebook Messenger, your profile will appear as 'invisible' in their contact.

Moreover, the blocked user won't be able to see when you are online, and they will no longer be able to call or message you too. Today, we will show you on how to block contacts on both Facebook messenger app and on the website as well.

On website



Step 1: Open the chat of the person you want to block

Step 2: Click on the settings or Gear icon and select block messages.

Step 3: When prompted click on block messages once again.

Step 4: If you want to unblock them, click the Gear icon and then Unblock.

On Messenger app



Step 1: Open the chat of the person you want to block

Step 2: Click on the chat settings button on the top right corner with "i" enclosed in circle

Step 3: Now scroll down till you see "Block"

Step 4: Once you tap on Block, it will ask you for two option with toggle option -- Block messages and Block on Facebook. Turn on the toggle as per your wish.

