Facebook's smart speaker “Gizmo” has allegedly passed through FCC

Last month, we came across a report suggesting that Facebook is working on a touch-screen operated the smart speaker. Now, reliable tipster Ronald Quandt has claimed that the speaker will be called Gizmo.

Talking about the features, the speaker is said to come with a 15-inch inbuilt touch display. So other than voice commands, it could be operated with that display as well. The source says this feature will make the speaker stand out. According to the report, the device is designed by Facebook's Building 8 and manufactured by Taiwan-based company Pegatron Technology.

However, the tipster thinks that the speaker will be built by Quanta. So we are not quite sure about the manufacturer yet. Anyway, the earlier report further revealed that we will get to see the unveiling of the speaker in the first quarter of 2018.

Facebook Gizmo "Touch Panel Controller". Whatever this is, it's built by Quanta for Facebook as seen at the FCC: https://t.co/1JBtyfa1h6 pic.twitter.com/WI79THy2L2 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 25, 2017

Ronald Quandt also claims that the Facebook smart speaker has already received FCC certification. If this information turns out to be true, we might expect the device launching even before Q1 2018. That being said, this is all guesswork so you better take this information with a pinch of salt.

Facebook's sudden entry into the foray of smart speakers doesn't really come as a surprise. In recent time, AI-powered smart speakers have been generating a lot of interest among the customers. While currently, Amazon's Echo is dominating the market, Google Home is not far behind. Also, Apple is going to release its own smart speaker called HomePod later this year.

Other than Facebook, there are rumors suggesting that other tech giants like Microsoft and Samsung will soon introduce their own smart speaker units.