Here's how to find lost iPhone on silent mode Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma Here is how you can locate your Apple iPhone by playing sound on it even if it's in silent mode.

Smartphones are very important for everyone nowadays, and misplacing your phone is not a big deal. If you are an iPhone user then you must be knowing about the "Find My iPhone" feature which helps you to track you're the location of your lost or misplaced iPhone. Even you can lock your iPhone by using this feature. But what if I tell you that you can also ring the iPhone even when it is in silent or Do Not Disturb mode.

Yes, you can actually do that and here are the steps which you can follow and ring your iPhone. But before that make sure that your phone has an internet connection and also you need to set up and activate "Find My iPhone" feature on your phone.

Here's how you can find your lost iPhone

First, you have to visit www.icloud.com on your Mac or PC anything will work.

Then you have to log in with your Apple ID and password.

Once you are done with the login you will get to see a list of devices connected with your Apple account.

Now you have to select the iPhone from the list.

You can see a wap on the right which will automatically start zooming in and ping the location of your phone.

Now you can see 'PlaySound' option at the bottom of the screen. You need to click that button.

If everything goes well and your phone is connected with the internet then it will start playing a loud sound.

You can track the sound and turn the sound off once you find your phone.