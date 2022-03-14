ENGLISH

    Here's How To Change iPhone Browser If You Don't Like Safari

    Every smartphone has its own built-in web browser. It's possible that this browser belongs to the phone's manufacturer. However, if you want to use your preferred web browser rather than the one installed by the manufacturer, you'll need to learn how to change the browser. It may or may not enhance the quality of your Internet experience.

     
    How To Change iPhone Browser

    In most cases, Google Chrome is set as the default web browser on an Android smartphone. For searching and accessing the Internet, Apple iPhone owners have their own Safari browser.

    Despite the fact that you can download different web browsers on your smartphone to access the internet, the default browser will continue to focus on your key searches. When you open links shared by your family and friends in Gmail or when conversing on social media apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, the default web browser will open.

    How To Change The iPhone Browser

    Although Apple iPhones come with their own default web browser, Safari, if you still want to change the default browser on your iOS device, such as an iPhone, follow these steps:
    Step 1: Go to your iPhone's Settings app.
    Step 2: Next, select your favourite web browser from the list, which includes Chrome, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and others.
    Step 3: Open the application's settings by selecting your browser.
    Step 4: Now you can change your default browser from Safari to your selected browser.
    Step 5: Next, click and select your preferred browser. And that's the end of it!

    How To Change The Android Web Browser?

    Step 1: Go to your phone's Settings app.
    Step 2: Navigate to the Apps section.
    Step 3: Select the Apps by Default option. If you can't find it, look for the Apps option by tapping the three vertical dots in the top right corner.
    Step 4: Select 'Browser App' from the drop-down menu.
    Step 5: In addition to the additional browser apps, you'll notice the current default browser.
    Step 6: Select whichever app you wish to use as your primary web browser.
    Step 7: Once you've chosen it, your preferred web browser will run and be ready to use.

    Monday, March 14, 2022, 14:52 [IST]
