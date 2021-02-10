Just In
Here's How To Deactivate JioTunes Through SMS, IVR, And Application Method
Reliance Jio is serving more than 400 million customers and is leading the telecom industry in the country. It has a 35.34 percent share in the industry as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The telecom operator offers dozens of services to its customers like free voice calls, data with the most affordable rates, and Jio apps.
Besides, the telecom operator has a unique feature called JioTunes, allowing users to change their caller tunes without any cost. However, there are times when you don't want to a caller tune or deactivate the current services. So, in that way, you have to follow these steps.
Here Some Steps To Deactivate The JioTunes Services
There are three methods like SMS, IVR, and My Jio application, for stopping the JioTunes services. Let's start with the My Jio application.
My Jio Application Method
You need to open the MyJio application and tap on the JioTunes option. Then, move on to the My Subscription page and tap on the Deactivate the JioTunes. After that, click on the confirmation page and tap on the Yes option.
Deactivate JioTunes Via IVR Method
First, you need to dial 155223, and then you need to choose the language by tapping on the 1 and 2 English and Hindi. Then, you will be redirected towards value-added service and choose the Jio Tunes option.
Deactivate JioTunes SMS Method
You need to open the messaging app on the smartphone, write Stop and send it to 56789. Then, you have to write 1 in the reply section to deactivate the services. Once done, you will receive the message from the company that your JioTunes services have stopped.
In case you have changed your mind and want to reactivate the services.
You need to open the application then you have to select the Jio number. After that, you have to tap on three dots and choose the Jio Tunes. Now, you have to click on the Songs option and then select the JioTunes.
