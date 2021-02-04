JioSaavn Introduces JioSaavn Plus JioTunes And JioSaavn Plus Ad-Free Subscription Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

To increase its subscriber base in the country, JioSaavn is expanding its portfolio. The company has introduced two news plans named 'JioSaavn Plus JioTunes' and 'JioSaavn Plus Ad-Free'. These new two plans will allow users to unlock what they are looking for. This means the company is now offering three different plans such as JioSaavn Plus JioTunes, JioSaaavn Plus Ad-Free, and JioSaavn Pro. Notably, all three plans are available on a monthly and annual basis.

JioSaavn Plans In India

Let's start with the JioSaavn Plus JioTunes plan, where users will get JioTunes and unlimited skips per day. Additionally, users will get access to all caller tunes at Rs. 49 per month, while on an annual basis the company is offering Rs. 299 pack on an annual basis, which means Rs. 25 per month.

Coming to the JioSaavn Ad-Free Music

Then, there is a JioSaavn Plus Ad-Free plan, where users will get 100 percent ad-free music along with unlimited skips per day. This plan is priced at Rs. 49 per month and Rs. 299 per year, which would cost you Rs. 25 per month. It is worth mentioning that this plan is specially designed for those users who don't want to buy JioSaavan Pro, which is available at Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 399 per year, which effectively will cost you Rs. 33 per month.

On the other hand, the Pro subscription is providing a 100 percent ad-free experience, where users are getting unlimited daily skips, special offers, exclusive content, unlimited JioTunes, streaming services up to five devices, and good audio quality. However, to access the JioSaavn users have to create an account.

You need to download the JioSaavn application and then open the app on your smartphone. Now, you have to choose the language and click on the done option. Then, you have to click on the start listening option to start the services.

