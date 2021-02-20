Here's How To Mute Mic On Google Meet, Microsoft Team, Skype, And Zoom Calls Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Shweta memes are all over social media platforms after her Zoom audio call went viral as she forgets to mute the mic during a private conversation with her friend. The whole discussion is leaked and is going viral on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. However, this incident reminds you to be careful with Zoom and other video calling apps.

Notably, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, and Google Meet apps allow its customers to mute the mic and in case you are still looking for ways to do it, then you should follow these steps.

How To Mute Mic During Microsoft Team Video Calls

Step 1: You need to open Microsoft Team app on your mobile or computer.

Step 2: Tap on the device settings then click on the microphone option. Now, you are allowed to adjust the mic as per need. You are allowed to mute and unmute the mic.

How To Mute Mic During Skype Calls

Step 1: You need to open the Skype app on your computer or mobile. Then, tap on the settings.

Step 2: You have to click on the audio and video option. Now, you can make changes in the settings and you can mute and unmute the mic whenever it is required.

How To Mute Mic During Zoom Calls

Step 1: Open the Zoom application on a mobile application and computer. Tap on the setting option and then on audio.

Step 2: Tap on the Always Mute option before joining the Zoom call at the end of the display and click on the mute button. The audio will be turned off automatically. However, you can mute and unmute the audio whenever it is required.

How To Mute Mic On The Google Meet

Open the application on mobile or a computer and click on the audio option at the bottom of the display and turn off the mic you have to click on that icon and it is done. If you are looking for ways to unmute the mic, then you have to type on that icon again.

