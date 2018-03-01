How to check and get freebies on Google Play

The Play Store is full of amazing apps and games and there is something available for everybody. However, if apps and games are not what burns your candle, the wide library of movies for you to browse and purchase or even a bigger library of movies available that you can rent or buy will probably pique your interest. Google Play Music is something worth checking out as well.

Long story short, there is a lot of content that you would enjoy available on Play Store, but they are not always free or cheap.

If you are not keen on spending too much on a premium game or a subscription, you might benefit from learning more about these secrets available on Play Store that are not very well-known.

What you may not be aware of is that Google offers stuff for free if you happen to buy products from it. Anyone who has bought a Pixel Phone, Google Home Device, Chromecast or similar are provided with something for free. The following steps will let you avail these offers for free.

How to see what’s available for you on Google Play

A free book, a movie rental or a three-month subscription to Google Play Music are some of the things that Google gives away with the purchase of a new Google device and you should definitely check this out if you have recently acquired a Google device. And it’s a good practice to keep an eye on the general offers available as well.

1) Open Google Play Store.

2) Select the Account by sliding left.

3) Click on the Rewards button.

4) If you have Redeem codes or any offers to redeem available, those will be displayed here.

5) To redeem an offer, click on 'Redeem’ or 'Get.’

6) Keep track of the expiration date on the rewards, you do not want to miss out on them.

The Google Play credit on your account will allow you to exchange it for gifts, you can receive Google Play credit by answering quick surveys in the Google Opinion Rewards app. The Google Opinion Rewards app and gift cards both let you earn Google Play credit.

To learn how much Google Play credit left, all you have to do is click on the Payment methods link on the Account page.

Buying a new device for the purpose of obtaining a few freebies might not be the smartest of ideas, but being not having to spend that much on a book or a movie is a nice bonus if you’re buying a new device. And you can take advantage of Play Music for free if you have been on the fence about it.

