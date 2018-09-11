How to completely disable ads on any Xiaomi smartphone: The simplest trick

Related Articles
Xiaomi's custom operating system MIUI is known to offer a ton of customisation options, which are not available on stock Android OS. However, the MIUI is not everyone's cup of tea as most of the people hate it because of the fact the stock apps in the MIUI (which cannot be uninstalled) will display ads, which will appear on notification shade and other parts of the smartphone, which might vex some users.
How to stop these apps from showing ads?
- A user can go to the setting of a specific app and turn off the receive recommendations option
- However, one has to individually turn off the receive recommendation feature, which is a bit cumbersome
- There is a new procedure, where a user can turn off the system-wide apps (on Xiaomi apps) using a simple trick
- Go to Settings > Additional Settings > Authorisation and revocation > disable msa to turn off system-wide ads on any Xiaomi smartphone
- We tested this feature on the Poco F1, and it did work as expected. This feature is available on almost every Xiaomi smartphone running on the latest version of MIUI 9 or MIUI 10
- One more way to get rid of ads on Xiaomi smartphones is to install custom ROMS
- Even if you root your smartphone and install custom ROMS, the warranty will not be void on the any Xiaomi smartphone, including the Poco F1
Why Xiaomi showcase ads on MIUI?
Xiaomi sells smartphones at a lesser profit margin compared to other OEMs, and, the company has to make some profit, and, Xiaomi does the same by showcasing ads on different stock apps like Browser, Security, and File manager. And now, the company has given an option to opt-out of ads, which is an excellent move from the company.
Even the flagship smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s also comes with ads.
Conclusion
We have been using MIUI from last few years (Redmi 2 Prime to the Poco F1). One thing about the MIUI is that the custom ROM from Xiaomi offers a stable user experience across the smartphones, be it the entry-level Redmi 6A or the high-end Xiaomi Poco F1.
So, what do you think about MIUI? Have you ever user Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI. Do note that the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 does not come with MIUI. Instead, these smartphones offer stock Android OS under the Android One Programme to provide faster Android OS upgrades compared to MIUI.