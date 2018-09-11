How to completely disable ads on any Xiaomi smartphone: The simplest trick

How to stop these apps from showing ads?

A user can go to the setting of a specific app and turn off the receive recommendations option

However, one has to individually turn off the receive recommendation feature, which is a bit cumbersome

There is a new procedure, where a user can turn off the system-wide apps (on Xiaomi apps) using a simple trick

Go to Settings > Additional Settings > Authorisation and revocation > disable msa to turn off system-wide ads on any Xiaomi smartphone

We tested this feature on the Poco F1, and it did work as expected. This feature is available on almost every Xiaomi smartphone running on the latest version of MIUI 9 or MIUI 10

One more way to get rid of ads on Xiaomi smartphones is to install custom ROMS

Even if you root your smartphone and install custom ROMS, the warranty will not be void on the any Xiaomi smartphone, including the Poco F1

Why Xiaomi showcase ads on MIUI?

Xiaomi sells smartphones at a lesser profit margin compared to other OEMs, and, the company has to make some profit, and, Xiaomi does the same by showcasing ads on different stock apps like Browser, Security, and File manager. And now, the company has given an option to opt-out of ads, which is an excellent move from the company.

Even the flagship smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s also comes with ads.

Conclusion

We have been using MIUI from last few years (Redmi 2 Prime to the Poco F1). One thing about the MIUI is that the custom ROM from Xiaomi offers a stable user experience across the smartphones, be it the entry-level Redmi 6A or the high-end Xiaomi Poco F1.

So, what do you think about MIUI? Have you ever user Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI. Do note that the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 does not come with MIUI. Instead, these smartphones offer stock Android OS under the Android One Programme to provide faster Android OS upgrades compared to MIUI.