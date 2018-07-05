How to create an Apple ID

The first thing that you need in order to use an iOS device is an Apple ID, an Apple ID allows you to sync your content across all of your Apple devices. From syncing your notes in Apple’s Notes app or the history of your purchases from the iOS or Mac App Store, an Apple ID will be central to making sure that all your data across all of the platforms that you are working on will be synced with each other.

If you have an Apple device, you will need an Apple ID in order to take complete advantage of your device. Even if you don’t have an Apple device, for using certain services like Apple Services, you will need to have an Apple ID. Though there is an option that pops up that asks you to add a payment method for when you need to get your hands on paid apps or make use of subscriptions, you do not have to add details about your credit or debit card, all you need to do is follow the steps given below in order to create your Apple ID.

1) The first thing that you have to do is visit the Create Apple ID website.

2) Enter all the details that you need to add, this will include your name, email address, birth date, security questions etc. Keep in mind that your email address will also be your Apple ID.

3) After all the details including the password and the captcha code has been added, click on continue.

4) You will have received a six-digit verification code on your email. Enter this and then tap on continue.

5) This will create an Apple ID for you. To make sure that you do not end up entering your credit card or debit card details, scroll down to Payment and Shipping and then tap on Edit.

6) Under the payment method, you have the option of selecting None. After this, select your full name and then your whole address, including a phone number.

7) After you have finished doing all this, click on Save.

After the above steps have been performed, when you sign in to an iOS device using your Apple ID, you do not need to enter a payment method in order to sign in. Though you will not be able to pay for apps or subscriptions on the App Store or the Mac App Store on your Apple device without adding a payment method, you will still be able to have access to all the free apps without adding a card to your Apple ID.